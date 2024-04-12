A strategic police-led operation resulted in a weaponry bust at the Campden Park Port

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says in a strategic operation conducted on Tuesday 9th April, the Rapid Response Unit executed a search which resulted in the seizure of illegal weaponry and ammunition at the Campden Park Port.

The Police Force says the operation highlights the proactive and dedicated efforts of our specialized units in combating illegal arms trafficking.

The seized items include – One (1) .38 Special Revolver; a comprehensive assortment of ammunition totaling 2,538 rounds, an extended magazine and a quantity of fireworks.

The Police Force says this successful operation reflects its strong and unwavering commitment to combating illegal arms trafficking and ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

The public is also being reminded of the ongoing Gun Amnesty, which commenced on March 1st and will conclude on May 31st 2024.

During this period, individuals are encouraged to surrender any illegal firearms and ammunition they may possess without facing prosecution, no questions asked.

The Police are also encouraging the public to continue providing valuable information that assists in their collective security efforts.