Activities for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month commenced

The Minister of National Mobilization officially launched the program of activities to commemorate Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month 2024 yesterday.

The activities are being held with the theme “Don’t Let abuse be your child’s story: Make a Change. End child abuse”.

While delivering remarks and officially declaring the month of activities open, Minister of National Mobilisation, Dr. Orando Brewster said the Government remains committed to addressing the issue of Child abuse across the country evidenced by the number of bills being dealt with at the level of Parliament.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/BREWSTER-ABUSE1.mp3

Minister Brewster said the Government remains committed to protecting the country’s jewels which are the nation’s children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/BREWSTER-ABUSE2.mp3

Minister Brewster is appealing to members of the public to support all of the activities which are taking place as part of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month 2024.

The Minister said one activity has already been held and every Friday during the month of April they want people to be a part of the Blue Fridays program and wear Blue to show their support for the fight against Child Abuse.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/BREWSTER-ABUSE3.mp3