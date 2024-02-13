AIA Staff optimistic about the airport’s sustainability

The staff at the Argyle International Airport are optimistic about the airport being sustainable and have been putting every effort into decreasing the consumption cost and increasing their solar capabilities.

Speaking on We FM on Sunday, Manager in Charge of Day to Day Operations at the AIA Josette Greaves explained that their ultimate goal is hit net zero.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/AIA-SOLAR.mp3

Greaves explained that at the AIA they commissioned a 598 kilowatt solar farm in 2018 and in 2023, they expanded the solar farm by another 500 kilowatts.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/AIA-SOLAR1.mp3