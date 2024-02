The Caribbean Development Bank CDB is hosting its Annual News Conference today at the Bank’s headquarters in Barbados.

Under the theme, “Facilitating Resilient Prosperity” the CDB is outlining how the Bank is working to create a better future for the Caribbean.

NBC’s News Editor Chanolde Munroe is at the press conference, and tells us more in this report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/CHANOLDE-CDB-REPORT.mp3