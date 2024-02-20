ECCU undergoes strong rebound

The Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) has undergone a strong rebound, led by Tourism and investment, and supported by policies that helped moderate the impact from successive external shocks.

These are among conclusions from the 107th Annual Meeting of the Monetary Council held in St. Kitts on Friday, under the Chairmanship of this country’s Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves.

Minister Gonsalves says the meeting also looked at the major risks to financial stability and the steps required to double the Gross Domestic Product within the Currency Union.

The Monetary Council received the Governor’s Report on Monetary, Credit and Financial Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) for the period January to December 2023.

The Council agreed to the convening of the 108th Meeting of the Monetary Council on July 26th in Anguilla.

Anguilla’s Premier and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ellis Webster is due to assume chairmanship of the Council.