Government restates commitment to enhancing the Education Sector

Minister of Education, Curtis King has restated the Government’s commitment to work with the Teachers Union towards the further enhancement of the Education Sector.

The Minister was delivering remarks at the Teachers Union 23rd Biennial Convention yesterday.

Minister King said there will always be tensions between the Government and the Trade Union Movement, but this should not prevent both parties from working together.

The Convention was held at the Conference Room of the SVG Mission of the Seventh Day Adventist at Bloc 2000, under the theme “Meeting the Challenges for the Future with Solutions that Strengthen Education and Trade Unionism”

The highlight of the Convention was the installation of the new Executive of the SVG Teachers Union.