Ministry of Agriculture rolls out Backyard Gardening Program
The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will soon roll out a Backyard Gardening Program for residents in the South Central Windward constituency.

Agriculture Minister and parliamentary Representative for the area, Saboto Caesar says this initiative aims to encourage sustainable farming practices in the country.

He says there are numerous benefits of having a Backyard garden.

Minister Caesar says under this initiative, the Ministry will be distributing seeds to interested residents in the constituency

