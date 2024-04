A number of appeals have been made for everyone across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to play an active role in addressing the issue of child abuse wherever it may occur.

These appeals were made by different speakers during yesterday’s official launch of activities to commemorate Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month 2024.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

