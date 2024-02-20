PM Gonsalves reiterates importance of NIS reform

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has again stressed the importance of the ongoing reforms of the National Insurance Services NIS

The Prime Minister says the reforms will ensure the continued sustainability of the NIS until the year 2060.

He says the Government will continue to implement measures to put the NIS on a sustainable footing.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/NIS-REFORMS1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the NIS is the best investment for the working people in SVG.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/NIS-REFORMS2.mp3