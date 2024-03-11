PM Gonsalves urges Vincentians to strengthen local human and social development

The need for Vincentians to work together to strengthen human and social development in the country, has again been highlighted by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Speaking on Radio recently, the Prime Minister said St. Vincent and the Grenadines received a high ranking on the UNDP Human Development Index.

But, he says there needs to be inclusive participation to address the behavourial problems facing the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/HUMAN-DEVELOPMENT-1.mp3