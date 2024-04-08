PM Gonsalves urges youths to desist from criminal activity

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has again called on young males to desist from getting involved in criminal activities.

The Prime Minister was winding up debate on the Firearms Amendment Bill, which was passed on Parliament on Thursday.

He encouraged the youths to take advantage of the opportunities provided to them.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Carlos James says gun violence must be addressed in a holistic way.

James was contributing to the debate on the Firearms Amendment Bill during Thursday’s sitting of Parliament.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters is also urging Vincentians to speak up and report cases of sexual assault and abuse.

Contributing to the debate on the Criminal Code Amendment Bill on Thursday, Minister Peters said it is important for persons to report these cases to the relevant authorities.

The Criminal Code Amendment Bill, which was passed in Parliament on Thursday, increases the penalties for a number of sexual assault offences.

The next meeting of the House of Assembly will be held on Tuesday May 14th at 10am.