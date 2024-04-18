Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on the minimum wage compliance

A majority of Employers have complied with the increase of the minimum wage, since it came into effect on March 1st.

So says Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who was discussing a range of issues on NBC Radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister is urging employers who have not yet complied with the changes to do so.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/MINIMUM-WAGE-COMPLIANCE.mp3

The Prime minister had announced that effective March 1st, no full-time worker in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive a salary of less than 50 dollars a day.

This will ensure that workers make at least one thousand EC dollars a month.