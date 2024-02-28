SVG ready to host CELAC Summit

With one day to go before the hosting of the Eight Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States CELAC, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is said to be ready to host the historic event.

Delegates are expected to begin arriving here today for the Summit, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in his capacity as Pro Tempore President of CELAC

This country’s Ambassador to Cuba, His Excellency Ellsworth John says they are in the last phase of preparation for the Summit to be held this Friday at Sandals Resort at Buccament.

Ambassador John says the outcome document for the Summit is also being worked on before being submitted for approval.

Thirty-three Heads of State and Government, accompanied by their respective delegations, are expected to attend the CELAC Summit, which organizers say is the biggest event to be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed gratitude to the State Agencies that have been instrumental in preparing for the CELAC Summit

He says it has been an extremely busy period for the Government and he is pleased with the ongoing preparations.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Carlos James has welcomed the hosting of the CELAC Summit in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on Radio last night, Minister James noted that this Summit will bring significant benefits to the country.

