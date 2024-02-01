The Bahamas Partners With SpaceX

News Americas, NASSAU, Bahamas, Weds. Feb. 21, 2024: The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation of The Bahamas has made a historic move by partnering with SpaceX, the renowned space exploration company by billionaire Elon Musk, to usher the nation into the age of space technology and tourism.

This collaboration, encapsulated in a Letter of Agreement, aims to make The Bahamas a prime location for observing the awe-inspiring spectacle of SpaceX booster landings. SpaceX is in the process of designing missions that will utilize an autonomous droneship positioned east of The Exumas as a landing pad for its Falcon 9 rockets.

This initiative promises to make The Bahamas the only place in the world where such an event can be witnessed, offering tourists and residents alike an unprecedented view of space technology in action. The agreement not only signifies a leap into space tourism but also supports SpaceX’s Starlink mission, which seeks to provide high-speed internet globally, including enhancing connectivity and response capabilities during disasters in The Bahamas.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, Chester Cooper, expressed excitement over this partnership, highlighting its potential to foster economic growth, create jobs, and improve educational opportunities through access to high-speed internet via Starlink.

This venture is expected to have a transformative impact on The Bahamas, positioning it as a leader in space tourism and technology. Additionally, SpaceX has pledged to establish a space-themed installation in The Bahamas, showcasing space hardware and a SpaceX spacesuit, marking it as a unique attraction outside the United States. This installation is anticipated to draw attention from around the globe, further cementing The Bahamas’ place in the world of space exploration and education.

The partnership also includes commitments to enhance STEM education in The Bahamas through regular space-focused presentations, aiming to inspire the next generation of Bahamian scientists, engineers, and astronauts. Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist and the first Bahamian set to travel to space, has played a pivotal role in realizing this partnership, symbolizing the potential for Bahamians in the global space industry.

The initiative is part of The Bahamas’ broader vision to diversify its economy and embrace innovative technologies, as outlined in its Blueprint for Change and Innovate242 initiative, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s journey towards becoming a hub for space tourism and technological advancement.