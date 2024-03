Two bills that deal with criminal matters are currently before this country’s Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves explained that the two bills are the Criminal Code Amendment Bill which will increase penalties and create new offences for sexual offences matters and the Firearms Amendment Bill.

The Prime Minister said that he expects the bills to be passed in parliament on April 4th.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/NEW-BILLS.mp3