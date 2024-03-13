Vincentian passports can be renewed six month prior to expiration

A Vincentian passport can be renewed six months before its expiry date.

So says the Head of the Passports and Immigration Department, Beverly Walker while speaking on NBC Radio on matters relating to the department.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/PASSPORT-RENEWAL.mp3

Walker said an express service is also available at the Passports and Immigration Department, noting that an emergency travel document can also be issued if required.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/EXPRESS-AND-EMERGENCY.mp3