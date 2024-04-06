PM Gonsalves encourages illegal firearm holders to optimize on the gun amnesty

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to persons with illegal firearms and parts to make use of the National Gun Amnesty and turn them over to the police.

The Prime Minister made the appeal during debate on the Firearms Amendment Bill in Parliament, yesterday.

The Firearms Amendment Bill was passed yesterday with bipartisan support in the House of Assembly.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/GUN-BILL.mp3

The Prime Minister said that it pains him to see the fascination with guns from young people especially young males.

Prime Minister Gonsalves appealed not just to owners of illegal firearms, but to their family members as well.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/GUN-BILL1.mp3