Saint James School of Medicine begins construction of a new facility

The Saint James School of Medicine recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new facility in Golden Vale.

The School says the groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in its journey to expand access to high-quality medical education and equip future generations of healthcare professionals to serve their communities.

Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Representative for East St. George, Camillo Gonsalves says the School of Medicine will be investing a significant amount of money to construct the new Campus in Golden Vale.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/MEDICAL-CAMPUS.mp3

Minister Gonsalves says the Government will continue to provide the framework to attract investments to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/MEDICAL-CAMPUS1.mp3

The new State of the Art Medical Campus will feature Modern Classrooms, Simulation Labs, Research Centres and Student Support Services.

Photo credit: Saint James School of Medicine