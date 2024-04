2024 is being predicted to be a year of extremes.

Senior Meteorological Officer Desiree Neverson-Jack says that it is possible for St Vincent and the Grenadines to experience hotter temperatures than last year.

She explains that temperatures have been elevated because of high sea temperature surfaces which then circulate into the atmosphere.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/HOT.mp3

Photo credits: LinkedIn