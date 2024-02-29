MET Office concerned about drought conditions

Metrological Forecaster at the SVG Met Office Gregory Cato has said that based on current climate models there is a concern about drought conditions until the end of March.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/EL-TO-LA.mp3

He explains that the emergence of La Nina means that conditions would be favorable for the growth of clouds and if it occurs in the dry season it would mean the possibility exists for early rainfall events.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/EL-TO-LA1.mp3