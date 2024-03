Between the months of February and April the SVG Met office is anticipating at least two seven day dry spells.

A dry day is defined as day with less than 1 mm of rain fall.

It has been predicted that 2024 will be drier and hotter than previous years.

Metrological Forecaster at the SVG Met Office Gregory Cato spoke to NBC news about predictions for the dry season.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/DRY-SEASON.mp3