Police have been engaging in training in the event of 3-D weapons being discovered in the country.

The training comes following an amendment to the Firearms Act that created a new law introducing penalties for the possession of a ghost gun, or a 3-D printed firearm.

Corporal Edson Smith told NBC news while no 3-D or ghost weapons have been discovered on the island so far, the police are preparing for the eventuality.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/POLICE-3D-GUN.mp3