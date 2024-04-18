Police update on Park Hill Killings

The post mortem examination conducted on Brenton Barker and Kelvert “Vert” Smart determined that they sustained multiple chop wounds and extensive thermal injuries.

According to a release from the police it was further determined that the two men whose charred bodies were discovered in Park Hill were deceased prior the being burned.

Police have since arrested and charged Aldon Thomas of Park Hill with the murder of Barker and Smart.

The release states that Thomas with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the deaths of Mr. Barker and Mr. Smart by an unlawful act, contravening Chapter 171, Section 159, subsection 1 of the revised edition of the laws of SVG, 2009.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Emergency at the Criminal Investigations Department the Georgetown Police Station or the Colonarie Police Station.